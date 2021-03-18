Vehicle registration waiver ending soon

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) announced that the temporary waiver on vehicle title and registration requirements will end on April 14. The waiver was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas residents are urged to make plans to renew expired vehicle registration before the deadline.
“I commend Gov. Abbott for balancing the safety of Texans with the need to continue vital state services by offering the waiters to registration and titling requirements during the pandemic. Fortunately, many Texans are already in compliance with these requirements,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster. “We continued to offer registration renewal and other important services throughout the waiver period.”
Texan can renew their registration in one of three ways: online at either txdmv.gov or Texas.gov, by mail or in-person at the county tax assessor office.
A vehicle must pass a state safety inspection before renewing registration unless the vehicle is exempt from such requirements.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]