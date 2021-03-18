Vehicle registration waiver ending soon

Texas Department of Motor Ve­hicles (TxDMV) announced that the temporary waiver on vehicle title and registration requirements will end on April 14. The waiver was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020 due to the CO­VID-19 pandemic.

Texas residents are urged to make plans to renew expired vehicle registration before the deadline.

“I commend Gov. Abbott for balancing the safety of Texans with the need to continue vital state services by offering the waiters to registration and titling require­ments during the pandemic. For­tunately, many Texans are already in compliance with these require­ments,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster. “We continued to offer registration re­newal and other important servic­es throughout the waiver period.”

Texan can renew their reg­istration in one of three ways: online at either txdmv.gov or Texas.gov, by mail or in-person at the county tax assessor office.

A vehicle must pass a state safety inspection before re­newing registration unless the vehicle is exempt from such requirements.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]