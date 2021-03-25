Family farm serves up goat soap

A Princeton family lathers in family fun after they started a small soap business on their farm.

When Damon Passons and his wife, Kristi, moved their family to Princeton three years ago, they knew they wanted to have goats on their hobby farm.

“It was a new adventure for us,” Damon said. “Goats are fairly easy to take care of and fairly inexpensive to get start­ed with.”

Damon, who oversees the children’s ministry at Hope Fellowship Church in McK­inney, wanted to make some­thing with goat milk, but was unsure of what exactly. After looking online, he decided on artisanal goat soap.

“Soap was one of those things that, after reading about it intrigued us the most be­cause there are so many ben­efits,” Damon said.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]