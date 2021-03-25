Some businesses won’t require masks

Freedom of choice, along with a side of safety, is being served as option by some lo­cal business owners follow­ing the governor’s orders lift­ing the state’s mask mandate, which went into effect March 10.

The executive order also al­lowed all Texas businesses to operate at 100% capacity but does not prevent businesses from requiring patrons to wear masks.

Doug Abbott, owner of Big Spray Brewing which opened its doors in October when ca­pacity was set at 75%, said he has opened to 100% capacity, but he and his staff will still wear masks. He won’t, how­ever, require patrons to wear a mask.

“I will let the customer do what they are comfortable with,” Abbott said. “They can wear it or not wear it. It’s up to them.”

The restaurant owner said it was a business decision, add­ing that someone who is anti-mask isn’t going to be upset if staff is wearing masks, but the opposite will keep someone from visiting the restaurant.

For the full story, see the Mar. 25 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]