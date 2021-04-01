County meeting focuses on widening FM 546

Collin County held an open meeting concerning the FM 546 and CR 400 corridor study. The meeting was both in-person and virtual March 25. Residents attending the virtual meeting watched the same pre­sentation explaining the project as the in-person meeting. Resi­dents are given several options to voice their concerns through April 9.

The project is an alignment study for a six-lane major thor­oughfare from the intersection of Harry McKillop Boulevard and FM 546 in McKinney to U.S. 380 at Boorman Lane in Princeton. The corridor was established in the 2014 update of the Collin County mobil­ity plan to provide good future mobility in the area, but the exact location and route of the roadway was not determined at the time.

The purpose of the study is to establish the route the road­way will follow. Once the route has been established, the tim­ing and funding sources will be identified.

The study has been broken down into two phases. Phase one is the center of the current study, focusing on the portion of the proposed realignments from Bridgefarmer Road to U.S. 380. The second phase of the study will begin in 2021.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]