Driver leads police on chase

A driver in a stolen ambulance led police on a chase through several North Texas communities – including Princeton.

The chase began early Monday afternoon after an officer spotted the ambulance, which was stolen from Fire Station No. 53 in Far East Dallas earlier in the day. The driver was on U.S. 75 going toward Plano when the officer spotted the stolen vehicle.

The police attempted to block off exits, but the driver was able to leave the highway and the chase continued on Allen surface streets before the driver got on the Sam Rayburn Tollway and headed into McKinney. He then drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 380 near Princeton.

The driver was initially able to avoid spike strips, a device used to flatten tires during chases, by driving off the road but eventually officers were able to flatten the front drivers side tire using the strips.

The driver attempted to take the ambulance off-road in an apparent effort to lose police in McKinney, but the vehicle became stuck. The driver then attempted to flee on foot while also holding up his pants but was taken into custody moments after being cornered in a fenced in area.

Lasting a little longer than two hours, there were no crashes initially reported in connection to the chase.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]