City hires community engagement director

The city of Princeton’s newest employee is anxious to be a part of a growing city, and in her role as the new di­rector of community engage­ment, Tenishea Turner will be there every step of the way.

In her position, Turner oversees communication, marketing, community events and community engagement.

She said she is enjoying the challenge.

“Any new role, especially in city government, there is a lot of learning processes,” Turner said. “You have to make sure everything is aligned within every depart­ment, which is my goal.”

Turner has been in the po­sition for about six weeks, starting just before the Febru­ary winter storm.

In that time, Turner said she has focused her efforts on process improvement, finding out what can be improved and what works well, ensuring everyone is aware of the pro­cess. To do this, she has been meeting with various depart­ment heads to discuss what they need in terms of commu­nication.

In her previous role as Partner­ship Specialist at the Department of Commerce, Turner had the opportunity to work with Princ­eton. She covered Collin, Fannin, Denton and Rockwall counties and educated cities, business­es, educational institutions, the county and the community about the census, why it was important and how they could use census information. She was also re­sponsible for engaging the com­munity to get them to complete the census which included a lot of events.

For the full story, see the Apr. 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]