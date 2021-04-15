Council discusses Home Rule Charter

Princeton may be one of Collin County’s fastest grow­ing cities ¬– experiencing 70% growth from 2010 through 2018 ¬– however, it has never transi­tioned to home rule.

For that reason, types of city governments were on the agen­da, as well as infrastructure con­cerns and other items at the April 12 regular council meeting.

City Attorney David Over­cash gave a brief overview of the two types of city govern­ment in Texas: Type A General Law and Home Rule. Over­cash said Princeton is unique in that it is the largest city that is still Type A General Law. He explained that when a city is formed in Texas, it is a Type A General Law, but once the pop­ulation reaches 5,000 residents, the city can transition to Home Rule. He said most cities tran­sition soon after reaching the population threshold.

The city has attempted to convert to Home Rule sev­eral times, but the proposition has been defeated each time by voters. Overcash said that even though Borg uses the title city manager, he does not have the powers that state law says the position carries because the city is not under a Home Rule charter.

The city attorney presented two options to council to tran­sition to Home Rule. The first is to start a petition and once it reaches a certain number of signatures, 10% of registered voters, council is then obligated to call an election. The second option is to add a charter com­mission discussion on a coun­cil agenda which would have to pass by a two-thirds vote by the council. Ultimately, council decided on the second option, asking for the discussion to be placed on the agenda as soon as possible.

For the full story, see the Apr. 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]