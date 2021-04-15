Vax guidelines explained

As more and more Texans are vaccinated, many wonder what activities they should and shouldn’t do.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists are still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. They recommend continuing to wear masks, using 6-foot social distance and avoiding crowds until more information is available.
An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to the CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals can visit other fully vaccinated individuals indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart. They can also visit unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone is at low risk for severe disease.
Fully vaccinated individuals may refrain from quarantine and testing if they show no symptoms after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The CDC does recommend fully vaccinated individuals continue to take COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting unvaccinated people from multiple other households or when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill.
For the full story, see the Apr. 15 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]