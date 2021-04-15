Vax guidelines explained

As more and more Texans are vaccinated, many wonder what activities they should and shouldn’t do.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Pre­vention, scientists are still learning how vaccines will af­fect the spread of COVID-19. They recommend continuing to wear masks, using 6-foot social distance and avoiding crowds until more informa­tion is available.

An individual is consid­ered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vac­cine or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & John­son vaccine.

According to the CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals can visit other fully vaccinated individu­als indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart. They can also visit unvacci­nated people from one other household indoors without masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone is at low risk for severe disease.

Fully vaccinated individu­als may refrain from quaran­tine and testing if they show no symptoms after contact with someone who has CO­VID-19.

The CDC does recommend fully vaccinated individuals continue to take COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting unvaccinated people from multiple other households or when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severe­ly ill.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]