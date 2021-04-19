Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies, April 24-26

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar wants to remind Texans that the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies begins on Saturday, Apr. 24 and ends on Monday, Apr. 26. The announcement comes en lieu of the potential severe weather threatening the state.

“While we can’t know when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said in a press release. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

An estimated $1.8 million will be saved in local and state sales tax during the tax holiday.

Purchases that qualify for the exemption include:

Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders less than $300

Portable generators less than $3,000

Online purchases are slightly different. Delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are all included in the sales price. If the purchase is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

“For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309,” the press release said. “Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.”

Purchases that do not qualify for the exemption include:

Batteries for automobiles, boats or other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves and camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders and stepladders

Tents

For more information on emergency preparation supplies that can be purchased tax-free, go to comptroller.texas.gov.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]