Early Voting began Monday for Collin County elections

Early voting began Monday, April 19 for Collin College trustee seats.

Voters can cast their early voting ballots through April 27. Election Day is May 1.

Collin County residents will vote for the Collin College board Place 7 through 9. Place 7 incumbent and secretary Jim Orr will face Helen Chang. In Place 8, incumbent and chairman Bob Collins will face Misty Irby, and for the Place 9 position, incumbent and vice-chairman Andy Hardin will face Jacoby Stewart Sr.

Princeton voters can go to any Collin County voting location including Farmersville City Hall at 205 S. Main Street, Farmersville and New Hope Town Hall at 121 Rockcrest Road, Farmersville.

For a complete listing of Collin County polling locations, visit collincountytx.gov.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]