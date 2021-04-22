Athletes hold first Fields of Faith

The Fellowship of Chris­tian Athletes (FCA) Huddle at Princeton High School is host­ing its first-ever Fields of Faith at 4 p.m. this Sunday, April 25, at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The free event will feature a dynamic speaker, as well as music, pizza and students and coaches sharing their faith. Fields of Faith is designed for middle and high schoolers.

Fields of Faith was started in 2002 when FCA director Jeff Martin became frustrated with the temptations facing the youth of his community. He was inspired to gather the teens and challenge them to change their culture.

Traditionally held in the fall, COVID-19 protocols prevented most groups from hosting an event. Because the Princeton students missed the chance to attend this school year, they decided it was time for them to rally together to bring Fields of Faith to their community.

“We wanted to do this so we can spread awareness about Jesus,” said senior FCA lead­er Katie Stine. “We thought we should do Fields of Faith because we could share the message with more people.”

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]