PISD board hears plans to handle district growth

As Princeton sees noticeable growth over the next decade, the school district focused on preparing for that expansion during the regular school board meeting Monday, April 19.

Expected to grow by 900 stu­dents just this year alone, the school board has considered new policies for how to adjust to this growth, both in terms of hiring additional staffing units as well as increasing the pay scale across the district. These additional staffing hires would come as non-teaching positions, including diagnosticians, nurses, janitors, administration and more.

The incremental pay scale that has been discussed would increase the initial salary of teachers and other personnel across the board. Salary in­creases would be based on av­erages from other nearby school districts of larger sizes such as Melissa or McKinney. The dis­cussions are still in the early stages of development.

Project updates were given for Lovelady High School and May­field Elementary School, which are both in the middle of con­struction. According to the up­date, Lovelady is currently 94% ready, with the flooring, interior finishes and kitchen equipment going in next. Under the current timetable, and with the project all but fully funded, Lovelady will be ready for use come the start of the 2021-22 school year.

By Jackson King • [email protected]