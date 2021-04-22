Princeton charity opens free store

Princeton Tx Diverse, a lo­cal charity operated by John and Brandy Kusterbeck along with Charlise Lee, is opening a free store called On the House for any community member to use.

Since forming the charity in August 2020, Brandy said they have always planned to open a free store and now they are excited to finally offer one to anyone in need. Princeton Tx Diverse received its 501C3 non­profit status in October 2020.

“I’m committed to this town and improving it as much as possible,” Brandy said. “I feel we have an obligation to our community, especially if we want it to be healthy and healthy for our children.”

The mother of five says she has been a giving person since she was a child.

“I remember doing extra chores to help buy canned foods and books for the homeless gentleman by my step-mother’s work,” she said.

On the House relies on dona­tions and offers food, clothes, baby items, toys, home décor, toiletries and some furniture, but because space is limited, they cannot handle large items.

For the full story, see the Apr. 22 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]