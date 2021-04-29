Council talks Hwy 380 project, home rule commission

Princeton City Council held two public hearings, made two appointments to city boards and started the process to convene a home rule charter commission during the April 26 regular meeting – the first meeting to be held in-person and streamed over the city’s website.
The first public hearing concerned levying assessments for phases 3 and 4 within the Winchester Public Improvement District (PID) No. 1. The second public hearing concerned a specific use permit by VASP, LLC for 1.52 acres located at 791 E. Princeton Dr. for a high-end autobody shop that will create 15- 20 jobs in Princeton.
Neither public hearing had support nor objection from Princeton residents and council passed ordinances approving the PID assessments and the specific use permit.
Council began the home rule charter commission process by approving a resolution to bring the commission before voters in the November election. The process will require two elections, one approving the commission to frame a new charter and a second approving the new charter in a May 2022 election. Council directed staff to organize a meeting for residents to select a home rule charter commission.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]