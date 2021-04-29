Council talks Hwy 380 project, home rule commission

Princeton City Council held two public hearings, made two appointments to city boards and started the process to convene a home rule charter commis­sion during the April 26 regular meeting – the first meeting to be held in-person and streamed over the city’s website.

The first public hearing con­cerned levying assessments for phases 3 and 4 within the Win­chester Public Improvement District (PID) No. 1. The second public hearing concerned a spe­cific use permit by VASP, LLC for 1.52 acres located at 791 E. Princeton Dr. for a high-end au­tobody shop that will create 15- 20 jobs in Princeton.

Neither public hearing had support nor objection from Princeton residents and council passed ordinances approving the PID assessments and the specific use permit.

Council began the home rule charter commission process by approving a resolution to bring the commission before voters in the November election. The process will require two elec­tions, one approving the com­mission to frame a new charter and a second approving the new charter in a May 2022 election. Council directed staff to orga­nize a meeting for residents to select a home rule charter com­mission.

For the full story, see the Apr. 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]