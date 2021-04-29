Election Day is May 1 for Collin County elections

Early voting ended Tuesday, April 27 for Collin College trustee seats, but voters can cast their ballots on Election Day, which is Saturday, May 1.

Collin County residents will vote for the Collin College board Place 7 through 9. Place 7 incumbent and secretary Jim Orr will face Helen Chang. In Place 8, incumbent and chair­man Bob Collins will face Misty Irby, and for the Place 9 position, incumbent and vice-chairman Andy Hardin will face Jacoby Stewart Sr.

Princeton voters can go to any Collin County voting location including Farmers­ville City Hall at 205 S. Main Street, Farmersville and New Hope Town Hall at 121 Rock­crest Road, Farmersville.

For a complete listing of Collin County polling loca­tions, visit collincountytx.gov.

For more stories like this, see the Apr. 29 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]