Public meetings solicit input about road needs

Population numbers con­tinue to increase in Collin County, and with more people living here, one can anticipate more vehicles and traffic.

To that end, residents want­ing to learn more about traffic and road developments may provide their input at some up­coming online and in-person meetings for the Future Mo­bility Study, which is being led by Collin County. The study, according to the project web­site, is partnering with cities and adjacent counties to “help ensure a comprehensive ap­proach to transportation plan­ning within the region.”

A virtual meeting will be posted at 6 p.m. May 3 and re­main available until June 4 at ccfuturemobility.com. A live presentation follows at 7 p.m. May 4 and then an in-person meeting will be held from 4-8 p.m. May 6 at Lavon City Hall Community Gym, 120 School Road, in Lavon. For that meet­ing, space is limited, and peo­ple may register at ccfuture­mobilty.com.

The meeting on May 3 will have a prerecorded presen­tation online, and that same presentation will be conduct­ed live on May 4, said Tiffany Moss, strategic communica­tions consultant at Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, architecture and construction firm that has been engaged by Collin County to assist with preliminary data collection and analysis as well as public and stakeholder outreach for the Future Mobility Study.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]