Incumbents win Collin College Board of Trustees election

Unofficial election results have been reported for the May 1 election.

Collin College trustee election saw all three incumbents defeat challengers.

Jim Orr received 54.04% of votes to defeat Helen Chang for Place 7.

Bob Collins received 53.69% of votes to defeat Misty Irby for Place 8.

Andy Hardin received 64.29% of votes to defeat Jacoby Stewart, Sr. for Place 9.

Note: These results are not official until the voting tallies are canvassed by each jurisdiction.

