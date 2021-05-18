Governor prohibits government mask mandate

Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on May 18 prohibiting governmental entities in Texas ­– including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities or government offices – from mandating mask wearing.

Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose limitations that conflict with the executive order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4, but after, no student, teacher, parent, staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texan’s liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

Exempt from the executive order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities and county and municipal jails.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]