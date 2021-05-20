CERT organizes in Princeton

Princeton will soon have a Community Emergency Re­sponse Team (CERT) thanks to the efforts of local orga­nizer Steve Cutler and Fate resident Mike Ross.

CERT is an organization of volunteers who receive training in basic disaster and emergency response and as­sist emergency responders in the event of a disaster.

Ross, who has been a CERT member for 10 years, is the program manager for EastTex CERT, which serves Rockwall, Hunt, Col­lin, Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties.

EastTex CERT was es­tablished 11 years ago and focuses on rural communi­ties that may not have the re­sources that larger cities such as McKinney have available. According to Ross, although they have a presence in Col­lin County, there was never anyone to act as the coordi­nator – until now.

“Steve is taking on that role and he’s been gang­busters going at it,” Ross said. “It’s not a new team, but it’s a new push.”

Cutler, who is also a vol­unteer firefighter in Branch, completed CERT training in March and said he jumped headfirst into the coordinator position.

“I’ve always been the type who wants to help out with emergencies and help other people in the community,” he said. “I’ve always had a pas­sion for helping others in a time of need.”

Cutler said he wants to get people in the area to join CERT so there is a team in Princeton in the event of an emergency, such as a disaster or missing child.

By Dustin Butler