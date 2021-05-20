Principals deliver campus goals for 2021-22

As Princeton ISD closes out the 2020-21 school year this month, improvements for each campus for the upcoming school year was discussed at the regular school board meeting held Monday, May 17.

During the meeting, princi­pals representing each school, aside from the three who were holding graduation ceremo­nies that night, presented their campus improvement plans for the 2021-22 school year. First to present was Smith principal Rachel Nicks, who said Smith is working on addressing the learning gap created by the pan­demic, incorporating more par­ent meetings and family nights, and adding a new resource posi­tion.

Lowe principal Jeff Coburn said that he is working on creat­ing a multicultural family night as well as having second and third grade teachers participate in the science of teaching and reading academy. Lacy prin­cipal Thomas Osburn said the school is working on continu­ing previous principles, includ­ing minimizing time outside of school work, building better re­lationships with parents and in­corporating family engagement.

In their first year as a school, Canup principal Vickey Dillard said the early childhood center is working on allowing parents back on campus, having ad­ditional father involvement on campus because of the desire for male role models, and adopting the new curriculum.

By Jackson King • [email protected]