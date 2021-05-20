VFW honors local business

Members of the Princeton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9167 presented Sheryl Webb of 380 Pawn with a plaque thank­ing her for her continued sup­port.

Commander Jason Ash said Webb, her family and the pawn shop have supported the post in several different ways, es­pecially throughout the CO­VID-19 pandemic.

“Without you, we would not have our post,” Ash said. “We love and appreciate y’all.”

Along with the plaque, Ash also presented Webb with a knife that the state commander presented to him when the post achieved 100% membership. Ash said he wanted Webb to have the knife because they wouldn’t have been able to reach the membership thresh­old without her generosity.

“That’s amazing,” Webb said after receiving the plaque and knife. “I’m speechless.”

Webb said she is grateful for the opportunity to help out vet­erans.

“We gave them continued support,” Webb said.

Anytime the VFW came to Webb for a donation, she was able to provide support, wheth­er she is donating to the relief fund or offering a space to set up for a special event.

“God has blessed us to be in a position to be able to give back,” Webb said.

Webb said she has a passion for helping veterans because of the sacrifices they have made.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]