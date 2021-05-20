VFW honors local business

Members of the Princeton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9167 presented Sheryl Webb of 380 Pawn with a plaque thanking her for her continued support.
Commander Jason Ash said Webb, her family and the pawn shop have supported the post in several different ways, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without you, we would not have our post,” Ash said. “We love and appreciate y’all.”
Along with the plaque, Ash also presented Webb with a knife that the state commander presented to him when the post achieved 100% membership. Ash said he wanted Webb to have the knife because they wouldn’t have been able to reach the membership threshold without her generosity.
“That’s amazing,” Webb said after receiving the plaque and knife. “I’m speechless.”
Webb said she is grateful for the opportunity to help out veterans.
“We gave them continued support,” Webb said.
Anytime the VFW came to Webb for a donation, she was able to provide support, whether she is donating to the relief fund or offering a space to set up for a special event.
“God has blessed us to be in a position to be able to give back,” Webb said.
Webb said she has a passion for helping veterans because of the sacrifices they have made.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]