City presents recreation center options

The city of Princeton and engineering firm Kimley-Horn hosted a public meeting at the public works building May 18 concerning the recreation center currently in development.

The future recreation center will be located at the northwest corner of Beauchamp Boulevard and Monte Carlo Boulevard near Southard Middle School. According to Kimley-Horn proj­ect manager Brittany Shake, city staff negotiated with the White Wing Trails developer to donate 9 acres with 6.3 acres reserved for the recreation center. The ad­ditional acreage will be used for a future fire station.

The city and Kimley-Horn previously held a public meet­ing in March where several rec­reation centers in the Metroplex were discussed as a reference point. The centers ranged from the Michael J. Felix Commu­nity Center in Sachse, a 25,000 square foot facility that cost roughly $7 million, to the Apex Centre in McKinney, an 80,000 square foot facility costing $36 million.

Although there was no pre­sentation at the May 18 meet­ing, several stations were set up with informational posters. Rep­resentatives from the city and Kimley-Horn were present to answer questions posed by those in attendance. Residents were invited to provide feedback on the center, giving the city and engineers insight into what they expect out of the facility.

For the full story, see the May 27 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]