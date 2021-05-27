Residents share community concerns

Princeton City Council heard from several residents and set the date for an upcoming public hearing during the May 24 regular council meeting.
Four residents spoke concerning two issues during the citizen appearance portion of the meeting.
John and Erin Beatty both spoke about San Remo Drive, which has received considerable attention from the council beginning in February after residents, including the Beattys, complained about speeding and safety issues on the road.
Council instituted measures such as increased police presence and contracting the engineering firm Kimley-Horn to conduct a traffic analysis. Joe Helmberger of Kimley-Horn presented the results of the traffic analysis during the May 10 regular council meeting. According to Helmberger, the road does not meet current subdivision road standards. Helmberger called the road “substandard” and recommended widening the road to 37 feet. Council also asked if a roundabouts and speed humps could be added to the road, which Helmberger said they could be.
During the Monday night’s meeting, the Beattys said that council overreacted to the resident’s requests. John said the residents on San Remo Drive do not want these measures such as roundabouts and speed humps installed. He also requested a meeting with council and the residents of San Remo Drive to discuss the road further.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]