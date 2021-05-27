Residents share community concerns

Princeton City Council heard from several residents and set the date for an upcoming public hearing during the May 24 regu­lar council meeting.

Four residents spoke con­cerning two issues during the citizen appearance portion of the meeting.

John and Erin Beatty both spoke about San Remo Drive, which has received consider­able attention from the coun­cil beginning in February after residents, including the Beattys, complained about speeding and safety issues on the road.

Council instituted measures such as increased police pres­ence and contracting the engi­neering firm Kimley-Horn to conduct a traffic analysis. Joe Helmberger of Kimley-Horn presented the results of the traf­fic analysis during the May 10 regular council meeting. Ac­cording to Helmberger, the road does not meet current subdivi­sion road standards. Helmberg­er called the road “substandard” and recommended widening the road to 37 feet. Council also asked if a roundabouts and speed humps could be added to the road, which Helmberger said they could be.

During the Monday night’s meeting, the Beattys said that council overreacted to the resi­dent’s requests. John said the residents on San Remo Drive do not want these measures such as roundabouts and speed humps installed. He also requested a meeting with council and the residents of San Remo Drive to discuss the road further.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]