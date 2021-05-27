VFW to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who have given their lives in the service of the country and reflect upon the scales of war.

The Princeton Veterans of Foreign Wars, along with Princeton Fire-Rescue and the Princeton Police Depart­ment, are hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at the Princeton Cemetery located north of Yorkshire Drive.

Jason Ash, commander of VFW Post 9167, understands the importance of remember­ing those who made the ulti­mate sacrifice.

“We do this so their sac­rifices are never forgotten,” Ash said. “It’s highly impor­tant. Whenever someone lays down their life for our coun­try, it’s something that should never be taken lightly.”

Ash, who spent 10 years in the U.S. Navy as part of a sub­marine crew, said there will be a full program, lasting about an hour. However, at the time of publication, there were still some details to be worked out.

During the ceremony, the flags will be lowered to half-staff and the Princeton Fire- Rescue and the Princeton Po­lice Department will serve as the honor guard.

Memorial Day started as an event to honor Union soldiers who died during the Civil War and inspired residents of the Confederate states to honor their dead as well. After World War I, it was expanded to honor all men and women who died in war or military action.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]