PHS holding special ceremony for foreign exchange student

After presenting their case toward changing graduation requirements during last week’s regular school board meeting, foreign exchange student Mia Debaisieux and host parent Tiffany Barnfield returned for a special school board meeting May 24 to hear if Mia had earned the right to walk.

The regular school board meeting held May 17 ended with the motion to table the discussion until the following week to allow Princeton ISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre and PISD administration to recommend a stance on the issue.

Debaisieux finished her senior year in Belgium but did not receive a diploma nor get to participate in any form of graduation because of COVID. As a result, when she came to the U.S. to finish out the year, she asked if she could participate in graduation ceremonies.

A key concern for McIntyre and PISD school board members was how a policy change could affect other students going forward.

After deliberating the issue, McIntyre recommended that the current board policy be left intact.

Instead, the administration recommended a special ceremony be held at Princeton High School which would honor Debaisieux for her accomplishment.

Sadler said the idea of creating a special ceremony is “the best of both worlds” without the unintended consequences that may arise from an administration policy change.

Debaisieux’s special ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, at the PHS auditorium. The doors will open at 1:30 p.m., with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

By Jackson King • [email protected]