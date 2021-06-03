District recognizes teachers

Princeton Independent School District celebrated the end of the 2020-21 school year by recognizing teachers and their service to PISD during a special luncheon Thursday, May 27.
In addition to recognizing long-term employees, Superintendent Donald McIntyre first addressed the teachers by congratulating them on a successful year, despite overwhelming challenges.
“Thank you faculty and staff for all your hard work throughout this year,” McIntyre said. “We have faced some tremendous challenges, but in true Princeton fashion, you have worked hard and provided a safe, positive atmosphere for our students.”
McIntyre emphasized that the staff had to adapt to the circumstances, which required perseverance and dedication. “Everyone has been asked to work extra and learn new methods for reaching our students,” he said. “And I believe we have risen to the challenge, and for that, I am truly grateful. That is why I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”
Following his address, McIntyre and his administrators presented service pins to employees completing 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years with the district.
By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]