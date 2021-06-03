District recognizes teachers

Princeton Independent School District celebrated the end of the 2020-21 school year by recognizing teachers and their service to PISD during a special lun­cheon Thursday, May 27.

In addition to recognizing long-term employees, Su­perintendent Donald Mc­Intyre first addressed the teachers by congratulat­ing them on a successful year, despite overwhelm­ing challeng­es.

“Thank you faculty and staff for all your hard work throughout this year,” Mc­Intyre said. “We have faced some tremendous chal­lenges, but in true Princeton fashion, you have worked hard and provided a safe, positive atmosphere for our students.”

McIntyre emphasized that the staff had to adapt to the circumstances, which required perse­verance and dedication. “Everyone has been asked to work extra and learn new methods for reaching our students,” he said. “And I believe we have risen to the challenge, and for that, I am truly grateful. That is why I can’t imagine being any­where else.”

Following his address, McIntyre and his admin­istrators presented service pins to employees complet­ing 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years with the district.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]