Princeton High graduates 341

Princeton High School Class of 2021 seniors walked across the stage Wednesday, May 26, to receive their diplomas and start a new chapter in their lives.

The commencement cer­emony for the 341 students was held at the Allen Event Center in Allen. Students entered the center to “Pomp and Circum­stance” performed by the PHS band.

Principal Clint Sadler gave the opening remarks and the Princeton High School Choir sang the national anthem.

As the two top PHS gradu­ates this year, Rayna Samples and Vy “Vivian” Long, vale­dictorian and salutatorian re­spectively, gave speeches to the graduating students.

Rayna’s speech focused first on gratitude and then on the un­certainty of the future and how it isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“As I was thinking over what I wanted to say to you today, I had a thousand thoughts but didn’t know how to really say any of them,” Rayna said. “I knew I wanted to leave you all with a great message but had no idea what that message was.”

Rayna said she spoke to her English teacher who told her she had no idea what Rayna should tell the students. She said a classmate overheard the conversation and suggested she tell the class ‘it’s OK to not know.’”

For the full story, see the June 3 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]