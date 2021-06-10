CDC discusses park equipment

The Princeton Community Development Corporation met to discuss amenities, among other items, at J.M. Caldwell Community Park during their June 1 regular meeting.

The first item discussed con­cerning the amenities included adding an additional restroom facility and shade pavilion at J.M. Caldwell Park. Parks and Recreation Director Chase Bryant said the department has been looking at the east side of the park, near the dog park, as a potential spot for the additional restroom facility.

Chase added that according to the latest building code or­dinances, there should be a to­tal of 18 stalls available in the restroom facilities for female park patrons, however, there are currently only seven avail­able.

Brittany Shake, engineer for Kimley-Horn, presented an In­dividual Project Order (IPO) to design an additional restroom facility based on Bryant’s rec­ommendation.

The future additional 26 x 24-foot restroom building would be located next to the pavilion and would add four women’s restroom stalls, two stalls and two urinals for the men’s restroom, and two sinks and a changing station in each. Shake proposed an additional building be added in the future on the western side of the park.

The IPO also proposed a shade sail, similar to the one installed at the dog park, to replace the current pavilion which is not up to date per building code ordinances. Ac­cording to Shake, the slab un­der the current pavilion is still in good condition.

For the full story, see the June 10 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]