July Spectacular to return with concert, vendors

Princeton residents will have the opportunity to celebrate America’s Independence together this year, complete with fun, music and fireworks, with the return of the July Spectacular.
The event is planned for Saturday, July 3 from 2 -10 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Community Park.
Unlike last year’s event, which was limited to a firework display due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be vendors, concerts and a play area for the children, along with the fireworks display.
Stephanie O’Brien, public events coordinator for the city, said the kids zone area will be open from 3 – 9 p.m. and will feature bounce houses, rock climbing walls and carnival rides. As a precaution, the equipment in the area will be sanitized regularly. Children 2 and under are free and the fee is $5 for children ages 3 and up.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]