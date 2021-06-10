July Spectacular to return with concert, vendors

Princeton residents will have the opportunity to cele­brate America’s Independence together this year, complete with fun, music and fireworks, with the return of the July Spectacular.

The event is planned for Saturday, July 3 from 2 -10 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Com­munity Park.

Unlike last year’s event, which was limited to a fire­work display due to the COV­ID-19 pandemic, there will be vendors, concerts and a play area for the children, along with the fireworks display.

Stephanie O’Brien, public events coordinator for the city, said the kids zone area will be open from 3 – 9 p.m. and will feature bounce houses, rock climbing walls and carnival rides. As a precaution, the equipment in the area will be sanitized regularly. Children 2 and under are free and the fee is $5 for children ages 3 and up.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]