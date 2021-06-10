PISD funds eight projects

Princeton ISD awarded funding to eight innovative projects that teachers will implement in their classrooms next fall.

Teachers were surprised with the grant announcements during the final school lun­cheon and presented with an oversized check to celebrate the occasion.

This celebration culminat­ed a multi-step process, which included teachers submitting proposals for their ideas fol­lowed by a committee going over each proposal to deter­mine the winners.

Nearly $40,000 in funding was approved.

“We want to encourage teacher innovation in the classroom,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said. “If ev­eryone is doing the same thing across the campus and across the district, it can become bor­ing to students over time. This helps keep education fresh.”

Princeton ISD has been funding special projects to be used in classrooms for several years, and this marks the fourth year teachers were asked to submit formal pro­posals for this money.

Through the application process, teachers submit­ted proposals to explain how their project would benefit the students’ learning, as well as make an impact on the com­munity.

The district funded eight classroom initiatives.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]