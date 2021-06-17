Ordinance prohibits sex offenders living near schools

Princeton City Council passed an ordinance disallowing registered sex offenders in certain areas and created a Public Improvement District (PID) during the June 14 regular meeting.
Council held two public hearings, neither of which had any support nor objection from residents.
The first public hearing concerned creating a PID for the Eastridge Subdivision. A PID is a special district created by a city or county that allows for special assessments levied against property owners within the district to finance infrastructure enhancements to the area such as roads or utilities. It is designed to provide funding for improvements to meet community needs that wouldn’t otherwise be provided. Council unanimously voted to create the PID.
The second public hearing concerned an ordinance disallowing registered sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a child safety zone. City Attorney David Overcash said a child safety zone is any area where children gather such as a school, day-care facility, library or park. The ordinance also prohibits a sex offender from entering or loitering within 300 feet of a child safety zone.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]