Ordinance prohibits sex offenders living near schools

Princeton City Council passed an ordinance disallow­ing registered sex offenders in certain areas and created a Pub­lic Improvement District (PID) during the June 14 regular meet­ing.

Council held two public hear­ings, neither of which had any support nor objection from resi­dents.

The first public hearing con­cerned creating a PID for the Eastridge Subdivision. A PID is a special district created by a city or county that allows for special assessments lev­ied against property owners within the district to finance infrastructure enhancements to the area such as roads or utili­ties. It is designed to provide funding for improvements to meet community needs that wouldn’t otherwise be provided. Council unanimously voted to create the PID.

The second public hearing concerned an ordinance disal­lowing registered sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a child safety zone. City At­torney David Overcash said a child safety zone is any area where children gather such as a school, day-care facility, library or park. The ordinance also pro­hibits a sex offender from enter­ing or loitering within 300 feet of a child safety zone.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]