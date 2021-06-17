PISD provides summer meals for student in need

Most students are enjoying their summer break, but a grow­ing number find the summer months challenging because they have lost their opportunity to have regular meals.

However, Princeton ISD and several groups are working to ensure children in the commu­nity do not go hungry.

Through the summer feed­ing program at Princeton High School, breakfast and lunch will be provided for anyone 18 years old or younger un­til June 28. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at the PSH caf­eteria located at 1000 E. Princ­eton Drive.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]