PISD provides summer meals for student in need

Most students are enjoying their summer break, but a growing number find the summer months challenging because they have lost their opportunity to have regular meals.
However, Princeton ISD and several groups are working to ensure children in the community do not go hungry.
Through the summer feeding program at Princeton High School, breakfast and lunch will be provided for anyone 18 years old or younger until June 28. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at the PSH cafeteria located at 1000 E. Princeton Drive.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]