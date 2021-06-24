CERTified to serve

Those interested in joining the EastTex Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will soon have the opportunity to do so.
The two-day class will be held in the city of Sunnyvale, July 24 and July 31. Once training is completed, an individual will be a probationary member of the team. The probation period ends after one year.
CERT is a FEMA sponsored national organization of volunteers that focuses on preparedness and, depending on the municipality in which they serve, is called out to assist first responders in a variety of efforts. EastTex CERT is primarily used to search for missing persons, although they have helped after major disasters such as a tornado touching down.
Although Princeton has had a CERT team in the past, it is no longer active. Resident and volunteer firefighter Steve Cutler helped revive the program through EastTex CERT, which serves Rockwall, Hunt, Collin, Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]