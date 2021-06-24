CERTified to serve

Those interested in joining the EastTex Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will soon have the opportunity to do so.

The two-day class will be held in the city of Sunnyvale, July 24 and July 31. Once training is completed, an individual will be a probationary member of the team. The probation period ends after one year.

CERT is a FEMA sponsored national organization of volunteers that focuses on preparedness and, depending on the mu­nicipality in which they serve, is called out to assist first responders in a variety of ef­forts. EastTex CERT is primarily used to search for missing persons, although they have helped after major disasters such as a tornado touching down.

Although Princeton has had a CERT team in the past, it is no longer active. Res­ident and volunteer firefighter Steve Cutler helped revive the program through East­Tex CERT, which serves Rockwall, Hunt, Collin, Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]