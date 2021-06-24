Grave marked for veteran of War of 1812

Although it’s been 144 years since Absalom Hicks died, the grave of the veteran of the War of 1812 was marked with a special dedication ceremony Saturday, June 19, at the IOOF Cemetery in Farmersville.

The Craig Austin Rowley Chapter, The Society of the War of 1812 in Texas, Texas State Society John Cavet Chapter #39 and the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 hosted the historical event, which was attended by approximately 40 people.

Private Absalom Hicks was born July 18, 1793 in North Car­olina and died in Fannin County on May 1, 1877. He was buried at the IOOF Cemetery in Farmer­sville, the town where his daugh­ter Anna Melissa Bain lived.

For the full story, see the June 24 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]