PISD school board discusses preliminary budget

After overcoming a series of challenges presented dur­ing the pandemic, the Princ­eton ISD’s proposed budget was up for discussion at the regular school board meeting Tuesday, June 15.

With the 2021-22 school year on the horizon, Jona Boitmann, assistant super­intendent of finance and op­erations, presented the school board with the initial budget for the upcoming calendar year.

The district’s budget in­cluded an analysis of annual revenue and spending expen­ditures over the next year, including how current con­struction plans affect the bud­get. PISD projected 2021-22 revenue of $84.71 million, a 15.4% increase from 2020-21.

By Jackson King • [email protected]