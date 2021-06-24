PISD school board discusses preliminary budget

After overcoming a series of challenges presented during the pandemic, the Princeton ISD’s proposed budget was up for discussion at the regular school board meeting Tuesday, June 15.
With the 2021-22 school year on the horizon, Jona Boitmann, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, presented the school board with the initial budget for the upcoming calendar year.
The district’s budget included an analysis of annual revenue and spending expenditures over the next year, including how current construction plans affect the budget. PISD projected 2021-22 revenue of $84.71 million, a 15.4% increase from 2020-21.
By Jackson King • [email protected]