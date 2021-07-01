Explosion kills two people near Farmersville

Skylah Spradlin said she was outside enjoying the rainy weather and “talking to God” Monday afternoon, June 28, when she heard the explosion, which she described as resembling a gunshot.

But this noise was “super close” — be­hind her home — and louder than an ordi­nary gunshot, as Spradlin often hears fire­arms going off in her rural area on FM 2756, about two miles north of Farmersville.

The noise turned out to be a gasline ex­plosion, one that killed two people and in­jured three others. Spradlin lives in a house near where the explosion occurred, in the 14700 block of 2756.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]