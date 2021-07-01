Residents reminded that fireworks are illegal in city

With the holiday weekend fast approaching and road­side fireworks stands popping up throughout Collin County, Princeton residents celebrating Independence Day this weekend are reminded that discharging fireworks inside the city limits is illegal.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Stiltz said the Fire Marshall’s Office and police department will be issuing citations and confiscating fireworks for those caught violating the ban.

“Fireworks cause a significant amount of damage to property and health,” Stiltz said. “In the past, Princeton F-R has respond­ed to several life altering injuries due to fireworks, such as loss of fingers, hands and disfiguring scars.”

For the full story, see the July 1 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]