After Ricky Gillespie’s res­ignation in May, the Princeton ISD school board had the diffi­cult task of filling a trustee position that had been occupied for 12 years.

The board inter­viewed candidates during the special meeting May 24, then made district history when they appointed Starla Sharpe as the first African Ameri­can female trustee during the regular meeting Tuesday, June 15.

By Jackson King • [email protected]