College offers summer camps

Collin College is offering summer camps in Farmersville and Plano this July. Middle school and high school students can select from photography, crime scene investigation, robotics, and a jazz camp which is also open to adults, music educators, and band directors.
The annual Texas All-Star Jazz Camp will be offered in a fully online format July 19-23, from 8:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. This camp is open to all music students ages 13-adult, as well as music educators, and band directors. Daily classes will be offered through Zoom. Events include classes in jazz improvisation, jazz history, instrumental master classes, guest artist master classes, and a live-streamed concert from the camp faculty. Jazz camp faculty include Collin College Jazz Studies professors as well as internationally acclaimed guest artists from across the country.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]