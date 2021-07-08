College offers summer camps

Collin College is offering sum­mer camps in Farmersville and Plano this July. Middle school and high school students can select from photography, crime scene investigation, robotics, and a jazz camp which is also open to adults, music educators, and band directors.

The annual Texas All-Star Jazz Camp will be offered in a fully online format July 19-23, from 8:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. This camp is open to all music stu­dents ages 13-adult, as well as music educators, and band di­rectors. Daily classes will be offered through Zoom. Events include classes in jazz improvi­sation, jazz history, instrumental master classes, guest artist mas­ter classes, and a live-streamed concert from the camp faculty. Jazz camp faculty include Collin College Jazz Studies professors as well as internationally ac­claimed guest artists from across the country.

For the full story, see the July 8 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]