Donations needed for annual Back to School Bash

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce is working to get backpacks and all other necessary school supplies col­lected for this year’s Back to School Bash.

The event, previously hosted by the Christ United Methodist Church, is now under the leadership of the chamber since the closing of the church two years ago.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christi Houston said the chamber recently received 1,500 back­packs, which will be stuffed with the various school sup­plies students will need for the school year. She added that they have increased the number of backpacks from last year’s event.

For the full story, see the July 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]