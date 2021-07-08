Residents hear options for San Remo at meeting

Princeton city officials and engineers from Kimley-Horn, the city’s engineering firm, met with several residents during the July 1 town hall meeting con­cerning San Remo Drive.

San Remo Drive, Genoa Court and Carlo Drive all re­ceived considerable attention from the city beginning in Feb­ruary after several residents shared their concerns with coun­cil about speeding and safety is­sues on San Remo Drive.

After instituting traffic con­trol measures, such as increased police presence, the city con­tracted Kimley-Horn to com­plete a traffic analysis. KH engi­neer Joe Helmberger presented the results during the May 10 city council meeting.

By Dustin Butler