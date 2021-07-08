Residents hear options for San Remo at meeting

Princeton city officials and engineers from Kimley-Horn, the city’s engineering firm, met with several residents during the July 1 town hall meeting concerning San Remo Drive.
San Remo Drive, Genoa Court and Carlo Drive all received considerable attention from the city beginning in February after several residents shared their concerns with council about speeding and safety issues on San Remo Drive.
After instituting traffic control measures, such as increased police presence, the city contracted Kimley-Horn to complete a traffic analysis. KH engineer Joe Helmberger presented the results during the May 10 city council meeting.
For the full story, see the July 8 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]