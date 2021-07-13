Residents speak about community event

Opinions were split from the more than 20 Princeton residents who spoke about a recent LGBTQ+ Pride celebration held last month in Veterans Memorial Park during the July 12 city council meeting.

Many of the residents who spoke against the event said they were concerned about lewd behavior and scantily clad performances in public.

Residents who spoke in favor of the event said that there was no lewd behavior nor were any of the performers inappropriately dressed. They pointed out that the police were present and if lewd behavior occurred, they would have stopped it.

A proposed amendment to the special permits ordinance also drew the ire of some residents, who felt the ordinance change coming on the heels of the pride event was no coincidence.

The amendment would disallow members of the public from reserving Veterans Memorial Park for special events and requires nonprofits to seek a permit for events under 250 people.

The amendment passed with some changes. Council struck the language disallowing members of the public from reserving Veterans Memorial Park and established when a police presence is needed.

