Companionship means most at the old ball game

The new baseball stadium in Arlington — Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers — opened last year.

Globe Life Field was built to attract more fans during the long, hot days of summer in North Texas

One local sports scribe said some time back that the team’s ownership also wanted to even­tually sell the team, and a new stadium would enhance the val­ue of the franchise. That could be reason number two for the new stadium’s existence.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]