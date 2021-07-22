Changes underway at Collin County jail

Collin County Sheriff’s Office released footage of jailers restraining Marvin Scott III before his death in March.
Scott, 26, was arrested in Allen on a possession of marijuana charge March 14. After being transported to the Collin County Jail, Scott “exhibited some strange behavior,” said Skinner.
Reports indicate Scott became unresponsive and later died after jailers attempted to strap Scott to a restraint bed, pepper-sprayed him and covered his face with a spit hood.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]