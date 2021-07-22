Changes underway at Collin County jail

Collin County Sheriff’s Office released footage of jailers re­straining Marvin Scott III before his death in March.

Scott, 26, was arrested in Al­len on a possession of marijuana charge March 14. After being transported to the Collin Coun­ty Jail, Scott “exhibited some strange behavior,” said Skinner.

Reports indicate Scott became unresponsive and later died after jailers attempted to strap Scott to a restraint bed, pepper-sprayed him and covered his face with a spit hood.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]