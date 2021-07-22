College to offer more bachelor’s degrees

The passage of Texas House Bill 3348 during the 87th Texas Legislative Session has opened window of opportunity for stu­dents at community colleges.

Collin College may now of­fer up to five baccalaureate de­grees after the passage of HB 3348, amending a law relating to the number of bachelor’s de­grees certain community col­leges could offer. This June, Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill allowing Collin to offer an additional two bachelor’s degrees.

For the full story, see the July 22 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]