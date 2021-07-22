School district sees decrease in 2021 STAAR scores

After no STAAR tests were administered in 2020, the Texas Education Agency indicated that schools’ performance this year would reveal declines compared to the 2019 results.

Scores have been seemingly affected statewide by the com­plications produced by the pan­demic, including students shift­ing to remote learning.

Released at the end of June by TEA, STAAR results in­clude testing in math and read­ing for grades three through eight, fourth and seventh grade writing, fifth and eighth grade science, eighth grade social studies and high school end-of-course exams in Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History, said TEA in a news release.

By Jackson King • [email protected]