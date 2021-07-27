Mobile vaccines available through county

People or organizations wanting to acquire COVID-19 vaccines may do so through the Collin County Health Care Services’ newly formed Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams.

The Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams give the communities of Collin County even more options to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination, officials with Health Care Services said in a news release.

“The services of the Collin County Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams will only be available via request/appointment and in accordance with staff availability,” a news release stated.

The team’s efforts will focus on traveling to homebound individuals, long-term care facilities, businesses that would like to get its employees vaccinated, organizations and clubs, and the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams also will be available for events.

Officials said the development of the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams is the result of preparation and planning from the leadership of Collin County Health Care Services and recently acquired funding in the form of grants. These grants allowed Collin County Health Care Services the ability to hire the necessary individuals to form the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams without taking existing staff away from their current roles in keeping the citizens of Collin County healthy and safe, officials said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams, email [email protected] or call 214-491-4821.

From Staff Reports [email protected]