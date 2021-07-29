Back to School Bash this Saturday

Although Princeton students don’t return to the classroom until August 12, they will have the chance to get the supplies they need at the annual Back to School Bash.

The event, hosted by the Princeton Chamber of Com­merce, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 31 at Smith Elementary, located at 2101 Forest Meadow Drive. Unlike last year’s drive-thru event, this year’s bash will be in-person with a variety of vendors.

The event is open to all PISD students and their parents from pre-K through seniors. Aside from a backpack and school supplies, students will have the opportunity for haircuts cour­tesy of PISD’s CATE Center and Princeton Family Eyecare is offering free eye exams.

“I just want to remind every­one that this event is first-come first-serve,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Direc­tor Christi Houston. “We are providing free haircuts and vi­sion screenings to the first 100 kiddos needing these services, along with 1,500 backpacks filled with the needed school supplies, so get in line early.”

The Back to School Bash is a huge undertaking, says Houston, who added that the event wouldn’t happen with­out the support of sponsors and volunteers who stuffed the backpacks with supplies.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]