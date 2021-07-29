Princeton ISD, Collin College partner for CNA

Princeton nursing students will now have the opportunity to earn college credit for their Certified Nursing Assistant class, thanks to a partnership with Collin College.
Princeton High School Career and Technology Center (CATE) Director Brett Hackman said that when Kay Murray, who was the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) instructor for more than 20 years, retired, the district found it difficult to replace her.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]