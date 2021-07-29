Princeton ISD, Collin College partner for CNA

Princeton nursing students will now have the opportunity to earn college credit for their Certified Nursing Assistant class, thanks to a partnership with Collin College.

Princeton High School Ca­reer and Technology Center (CATE) Director Brett Hack­man said that when Kay Mur­ray, who was the Certified Nurs­ing Assistant (CNA) instructor for more than 20 years, retired, the district found it difficult to replace her.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]