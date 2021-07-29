Tax free shopping scheduled for August 6-8

Texas shoppers have the opportunity to save money the weekend of Aug. 6-8 when sales taxes are eliminated on most clothing and school sup­plies priced below $100.

Shoppers can save about $8 on every $100 they spend on items such as footwear, book­bags, accessories, including headbands or jewelry and watches.

To promote social distanc­ing, the Texas Comptroller’s office has extended tax-free weekend to include qualify­ing items purchased online, by mail or any other means. This includes items paid for and accepted by the vendor during the sales tax holiday but mailed after the exemption period ends.

The exemption excludes items designed and sold for athletic activity or protective use, such as golf spikes and football pads. However, items such as tennis shoe, jogging suits and swimwear, while de­signed for athletic purposes, are commonly worn for other purposes and qualify for ex­emption.

Tax-free weekend has been an annual event since 1999 and has allowed Texans to save millions of dollars in state and local taxes. The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will have an estimate $107.3 this sales tax holiday.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]